Due to a potential risk and with guidance from the North Central Health District Department, Elgin Public Schools is requiring all students and staff in grades Kindergarten through 12 to wear masks at all times, including when riding the bus, until further notice. Elgin has distributed cloth masks that are washable and dryable. Please be sure your child has a mask with them each day when they come to school.
Also masks will be required tomorrow for all visitors at the volleyball games with St. Mary's and Humphrey St. Francis.