The Elgin Public one act team placed fifth and earned seven outstanding actor awards at the D2-3 district competition in Leigh on Wednesday.
Chambers High School was crowned champion and Leigh was selected runner up. Other schools in the district were: Lindsay Holy Family, Scribner-Snyder, Newman Grove, Pope John and Spalding Academy.
Elgin cast members earning outstanding actor awards were: William Heilhecker, Austin Good, Jackson Wemhoff, Theanna Dunn, Ethan Hinkle, Brenna Martinson and Isabella Smidt.
They are under the direction of Sonia Rittscher and Dorothy Heithoff.