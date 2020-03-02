The Elgin Public speech team earned seventh place at the Niobrara Valley Conference Meet in Springview on Monday.
Elgin Public’s OID team of Araceli Palmer, Theanna Dunn, Jack Wemhoff, Adam Dreger and Cory Romej placed second; Adam Dreger and Cory Romej were fifth in duet acting; and William Heilhecker was third in entertainment speaking.
In the team sweepstakes, Stuart was first, followed by Chambers in second, West Holt third, St. Mary’s fourth and Boyd County fifth.
Complete Results:
Oral Interpretation of Drama
1. Chambers - Emma Jonseth, Cade Farewell, Alexis Butterfield, Mary Walnofer and Brooke Ehlers
2. Elgin Public - Araceli Palmer, Theanna Dunn, Jack Wemhoff, Adam Dreger and Cory Romej
3. Elgin Pope John - Emma Mlnarik, Skylar Reestman, Bre Bartak, Brynn Dilly and Connor Ramold
4. St. Mary’s - Presley Pribil, Vera Butterfield, Betsy Crumly, Alyssa Fehringer and William Otte
5. Ewing - Emily Nordby, Elizabeth Nordby, Kyra Nilson, Skylar Eacker and Katie Hawk
6. Chambers - Lilly Hoerle, Faith Rasmussen and Wyatt Ehlers
Humorous Prose
1. Wyatt Ehlers - Chambers
2. Caid McCart - West Holt
3. Katie Hawk - Ewing
4. Betsy Crumly, St. Mary’s
5. Lainey Paxton, Stuart
6. Summer Key, Niobrara
Oral Interpretation of Serious Prose
1. Joseph Hiatt, Boyd County
2. Summer Key, Niobrara
3. Brooke Ehlers, Chambers
4. Alyssa King, Stuart
5. Sydney Estill, Stuart
6. Karissa Fernau, Elkhorn Valley
Oral Interpretation of Poetry
1. Vera Butterfield, St. Mary’s
2. Alyssa King, Stuart
3. Michaela Franklin, Keya Paha
4. Mary Walnofer, Chambers
5. Elizabeth Nordby, Ewing
6. Gavin Chohon, Niobrara
Duet Acting
1. Brooke Ehlers and Emma Jonseth, Chambers
2. Betsy Crumly and Ellie Atkeson, St. Mary’s
3. Sidney Stallbaum and Katie Hawk, Ewing
4. Kaci Mashino and Joseph Hiatt, Boyd County
5. Adam Dreger and Cory Romej, Elgin Public
6. Caid McCart and Hayden Davies, West Holt
Entertainment Speaking
1. Jackie Olivan, Clearwater-Orchard
2. Kaci Mashino, Boyd County
3. William Heilhecker, Elgin Public
4. Ally Selting, Elgin Pope John
5. Alexis Butterfield, Chambers
6. Taylor Schaaf, Stuart
Informative Speaking
1. Mary Walnofer, Chambers
2. Emma Alder, Stuart
3. Jocelyn Hamilton, West Holt
4. Hannah Keller, Rock County
5. William Otte, St. Mary’s
6. Angel Qualset, Elkhorn Valley
Extemporaneous Speaking
1. Colton Kaup, Stuart
2. Suzi Smiley, Rock County
3. Morgan Wallinger, Stuart
4. Linus Borer, Elgin Pope John
5. Jackson Butterfield, West Holt
6. Alex Chavez, Rock County
Persuasive Speaking
1. Taya Schmaderer, Stuart
2. Emma Bixler, Neligh-Oakdale
3. Jenny Goesch, Boyd County
4. Kamry Neptune, West Holt
5. Luke Olson, West Holt
6. Erica Brown, Elkhorn Valley
7. Alyssa Burenheide, Elgin Pope John