Elgin Public Homecoming 2020
Elgin's homecoming candidates are Left: Joey Getzfred Middle: Theanna Dunn Right: Jordan Lindgren.

Elgin will celebrate homecoming Sept. 28 – Oct. 2.

Coronation will be held in the Elgin Public Gym on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.

Dress Up Days: 

Monday: Inanimate Object Day — Breathe Some Life into an Everyday Object

Tuesday: Generation Day/Blast from the Past — Dress in Your Favorite Era (70s, 80s, 90s…)           

Wednesday: Celebrity Day — Become Your Favorite Famous Person for a Day

Thursday: Meme  Day — Rep Your Favorite Meme

Friday: Spirit Day!  — Dress in Red, Black and Silver

