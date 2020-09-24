Elgin will celebrate homecoming Sept. 28 – Oct. 2.
Candidates are Joey Getzfred, Jordan Lindgren and Theanna Dunn.
Coronation will be held in the Elgin Public Gym on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.
Dress Up Days:
Monday: Inanimate Object Day — Breathe Some Life into an Everyday Object
Tuesday: Generation Day/Blast from the Past — Dress in Your Favorite Era (70s, 80s, 90s…)
Wednesday: Celebrity Day — Become Your Favorite Famous Person for a Day
Thursday: Meme Day — Rep Your Favorite Meme
Friday: Spirit Day! — Dress in Red, Black and Silver