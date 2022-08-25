Elgin Public School announced its 2022 Homecoming candidates this week.
Queen candidates are Isabella Smidt, Maddie Kolm, Seli Tadesse, Laia Domingo, Jamie Dozler and Jessa Carnes.
King candidates are William Heilhecker, Austin Good, Jack Wemhoff, Collin Lindgren, Ethan Hinkle, David Durre, Corbin Kinney, Camryn Pelster, Shayd Rokahr and Kristopher Moreno.
Homecoming coronation ceremonies will be held in the Elgin Public School gym on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m.
