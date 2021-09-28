Elgin Public has announced its 2021 Homecoming candidates.
Queen candidates are Riley Vitamvas, Kali Dworak and Jessica Getzfred. King candidates are Blake Ofe, Thomas Warnke and Colton Wright.
The coronation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. in the high school gym.
Spirit week will be held Monday, Oct. 4 through Friday, Oct. 8 with the following dress up days:
Monday: History Day—Let’s Let History Repeat Itself! Dress as your favorite historical figure or in some way that represents a significant time in history!
Tuesday: Beach Day—Be a Little Ray of Sunshine! Bring some sand, sun, and fun into the classroom by donning your favorite beach wear!
Wednesday: Wild West Wednesday—Mosey on Down the Halls, Cowpokes! Have a yee-hawin’ good time in your best cowboy/cowgirl gear!
Thursday: Cartoon Character Day—Get Animated! Bring your favorite cartoon character to life!
Friday: Spirit Day! –Rep for the Pack! Dress in as much Red, Black and Silver as you can!