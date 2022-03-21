Neligh, NE (68756)

Today

Occasional rain and snow showers in the morning. Overcast and windy in the afternoon. High 47F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy and becoming cloudy overnight. Low 27F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.