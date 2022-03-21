Numerous Elgin Public and Pope John students brought home medals from the Class D2 Nebraska State Speech Championships in Kearney on Friday.
The Elgin Public OID team of Austin Good, Jack Wemhoff, William Heilhecker, Ethan Hinkle and Corbin Kinney placed third.
Pope John’s OID team of Brooklyn Meis, Emma Mlnarik, Linus Borer and Cale Kinney placed sixth. Linus Borer earned state runner up in extemporaneous speaking and Eliza Borer placed sixth in persuasive speaking.
To view more photos from the Class D2 State Speech Meet, click the following link: https://pitzerdigitalllc.zenfolio.com/p390189961?customize=3