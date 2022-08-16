Elgin FFA

More than 20 agricultural teachers and college professors from throughout the U.S. recently met in Indianapolis to determine what FFA members and teams will compete for top honors in the 2022 National FFA Agriscience Fair.

Kyndal Busteed and Kayton Zwingman of the ElginFFA chapter have been named as national finalists this year in the Social Systems category of the competition.

