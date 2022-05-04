A rural Elgin family has been displaced after a fire destroyed their home early Saturday morning.
The Elgin Fire Department was called to the blaze about five miles southwest of Elgin at 3:24 a.m. Fortunately, Justin and Sara Coffey and their three children — Landyn, 11, and daughters Madison, 8, and Remington, 6 — made it out of the home safely.
Those interested in assisting the Coffey family may do so through a number of ways:
•A grocery account has been set up at Dean's Market in Elgin
•Clothing donations are being accepted through Julie Schiltmeyer at Pope John, 402-843-5325. (Son - adult large for shirts, adult large for sweats/shorts with draw string, 30/32 ariat, 30/32 wranglers, shoes size 9 in mens; Daughter - 14/16 for shirts, 14/16 for leggings or shorts, shoes size 5 in girls; Daughter - 10/12 to 12/14 shirts, 12/14 leggings, 10/12 shorts, shoes size 3 in girls)
•A GoFundMe account has been established:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/ekjxkm-family-lost-everything-in-a-fire?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp%20share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR2b9HWX4hTYL1amodPj3GFDHHHVmJ_98gTdx_p3L9d2J2xSU8qcx9i0KGw