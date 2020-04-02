The Elgin Community Club is planning a “Stay-At-Home” Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 4.
Community Club members will drop off eggs at the address provided after households sign up using this link: https://forms.gle/f1ayfxCFc9E7fqkE6.
Participants may have an indoor or outdoor hunt at their home and are asked to post a photo of each child and their age group on the Elgin Community Club Facebook page.
A winner will be selected from each age group and awarded an Easter gift basket. The age groups are 2 and under; 3 & 4 years old; 5 & 6 years old and 7-9 years old.