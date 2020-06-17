Businesses scored 100 percent when it came to alcohol checks in Antelope County, according to the health department.
The North Central District Health Department recently partnered with the Nebraska State Patrol to conduct tobacco compliance checks in Antelope County.
These checks aim to ensure retailers are properly checking I.D.s and only selling to those who are 19 or older. Antelope County’s compliance rate was 100 percent with eight retailers checked. Mr. S’s, Clearwater Market, Hi-Way Mart, Thriftway Market, Casey’s General in Neligh, Cubby’s in Neligh, Player’s Club, and JB Mart #2 all passed their checks.
The compliance checks were funded by Areas Substance Abuse Prevention coalition under grant# B08TI010034-18 from the Office of National Drug Control Policy and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.