The first day of the new decade brought an earthquake to the Chambers area early Wednesday afternoon.
The USGA National Earthquake Information Center confirmed that a 2.9 quake was registered 1 1/2 miles southeast of Chambers at 12:08 p.m. It was 8.8 km deep.
Those in the area said they thought a sonic boom had occurred.
