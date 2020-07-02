Statewide COVID-19 restrictions may have recently closed down bars and restaurants, but they opened a door of opportunity for one local business.
DW’s Pub in Ewing took advantage of the mandatory shutdown to tackle a huge remodeling project during the past few months.
“I hate the whole idea of what’s going on in the world, but as bad as it was, it was a good deal for me,” owner Dustin Wright of Ewing said. “I would’ve never had time like this, ever. It wouldn’t have been possible.”
He worked steadily on the project from April to the end of June.
“I didn’t even know what day it was for two months because it didn’t matter,” Wright said with a chuckle. “I literally came in and worked 10 or 12 hours every day, minimum. The ultimate goal was to try to have this done by the deadline. Honestly, at the end of the day, we really got lucky that they kept pushing it back.”
When DW’s reopened its doors last week, customers were greeted with a fresh new look.
“All we really did is take this wall out and took some 2x8s and leveled the floor out and put the bar in,” he said modestly. “We didn’t do a lot structurally, it was mostly cosmetic.”
DW’s was also updated with new flooring, wainscoting, ceiling tiles, light fixtures, windows, tables and newly painted walls.
The changes make the dining room look more spacious and brighter. Although those are added benefits of the remodel, Wright said the main reason for starting the project boiled down to one thing — customer safety. One of the rooms used to require “a step down” to enter.
“That really bothered me, having them step down, especially if they were carrying food or doing something,” he said. “That’s honestly what was the biggest deal when I started it. Just to get everybody on one level. And then, it was like, ‘What if we take this one wall out?’”
Wright said the big changes were “a little bit emotional” for him as he felt a strong sense of nostalgia for the first business he ever bought. Formerly Anson Electric, the property was officially purchased from Dennis Anson in 2008.
“But we managed to save a little of what I started with,” he said nodding toward the east wall.
A piece of the former red wall still remains inside DW’s. The framed section features autographs from Nebraska volleyball team members. It was signed during a 2012 hometown visit by Ewing native Hayley Thramer and her Husker teammates.
Wright said he loves seeing the reaction of his customers when they walk inside his newly remodeled business.
“Most of them are pretty blown away. It’s a big change,” he said. “People are glad I did it, happy I invested back in the community. I’ve heard a lot of that.”
Although they may not have eaten inside DW’s for several months, his customers never stopped supporting him. Carry out was the most popular option; however, he also offered local delivery and curbside pickup.
“I can’t say enough about how thankful I am to live here and all of the people, during this time, who chose to eat here,” Wright said as tears welled in his eyes. “We were actually very lucky. We were very well supported.”
And DW’s customers don’t seem to have one favorite menu item — they like it all.
“A lot of people like our chicken, but everything, honestly,” he said of customer favorites. “Every day is a different day here. One day we’ll sell 100 wraps and the next we won’t sell any.”
Their extensive menu features a large variety of choices and lunch specials are offered each weekday. In addition, more specials are available on Friday and Saturday nights.
DW’s kitchen is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., but the bar portion remains open until 1 a.m. A bit of a family affair, he and his wife Kim are the business owners, and his mom Susan Wright and his sister Jolene Wright are the talented cooks in the kitchen.
Located at 111 E. Nebraska St., DW’s Pub is now open for dine-in or carry out. They can be reached by calling 402-626-7701.
Wright said he is happy people are able to come inside now and is thankful the remodel is complete, saying “it was fun to see it all come together” and the timing worked well, considering the situation.
“Until then, I never saw an opportunity where I was going to have time to not have people in here,” he said. “The nights vary, but we serve 60 to 70 people every night. If I would’ve done something like this any other time, I would’ve had to add on. I couldn’t have been closed.”
Seeing his customers gather at DW’s again puts a smile on his face.
“The reason I do this is to see everybody come in here and get together,” Wright said. “It’s a big deal to me, I mean that. Just seeing people come in here and enjoying Ewing, my hometown.”