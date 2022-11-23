The Orchard and Royal Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a fire at the former Orchard school building on Monday night.
According to village officials, they “were able to contain the fire and smoke damage Monday night to one room.”
“We will still be having our Dueling Pianos Fundraiser event on Saturday because of the quick responses from the Fire marshal and inspector,” officials stated. “We will also be able to start clean up quickly because of a quick response from our insurance companies.”
They asked residents to watch for further information on when and how they may be able “to help us and the BobKitten Preschool move forward with cleanup so we can get the room ready again.”
“This Village is full of people who step up to help when needed and we would just like to thank all of you again for all of the help and support you give all year round and especially during an emergency.”