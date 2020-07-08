Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins will head to the big screen at Neligh's TK Starlite Drive-In on Saturday, July 25.
Garth Brooks’ recent success at drive-ins across the country has spurred a summer series of virtual concerts.
Encore Live is launching an entire series, to be presented under the Encore Drive-In Nights banner — starting with a July 25 show starring Shelton, Stefani and Adkins.
Tickets go on sale July 14 at Ticketmaster, with a list of participating drive-in theaters and pop-up locations to be posted here. Encore Live reps say the ticketing protocol will be the same as it was for the Brooks show, with per-carload pricing at $114.99, which allows admission for up to six people, limited to the number of seatbelts in a vehicle.
“This is such a great way to enjoy music with your family and friends and stay safe,” Shelton said in a statement, promising to perform oldies like “Austin” and adding that “we might even introduce something brand new.”