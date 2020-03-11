The stories honoring Dr. Dwaine Peetz have flowed this week as the area mourns the loss of one of its most beloved doctors.
Peetz left Omaha in 1955 to enter private practice in Neligh, where he overcame the challenges of rural medicine to not only build the foundation for Antelope Memorial Hospital but also Pope John Central Catholic High School.
“He was a wonderful individual and a pleasure to work with,” said Jack Green, who recently retired as the administrator at AMH. “He was a treasure, and he will be missed.”
Neligh’s hospital was in trouble when Dr. Dwaine Peetz arrived in 1955.
Having told he had just one month to turn it around, Peetz met the challenge head on.
“He always told the story that when he was recruited here, a nun told him that he better make it work because if he didn’t, it was going to close,” Green said. “And it didn’t close. He was everywhere and very much supported the small hospitals — all small hospitals.”
Peetz died on Friday at the age of 96. A service was held Wednesday morning at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Neligh.
Early Years
Peetz was born on a farm in Cheyenne County, about 15 miles from Sidney. He attended a one-room school, then a rural school in Lorenzo before graduating from St. Patrick’s Academy in Sidney. After graduation, he worked two years as a parts man with International Harvestor.
While attending the Universityof Nebraska in Lincoln, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, which resulted in three different sessions of active duty.
Peetz squeezed medical school between his military duty, first at Creighton University before a a surgical residence and a one-year preceptorship in colon-rectal surgery in Omaha. He was discharged from the Navy in 1955, the same year he moved to Neligh and was immediately told he had one month until the nuns left the hospital — unless he turned things around.
“I was able to borrow $2,000 from the local bank after much pleading to operate my office and begin practice. We were very fortunate to accumulate a sizable practice quickly and the hospital was happy and survived,” Peetz told the Neligh News & Leader in 2000 when announcing his retirement.
But it wasn’t just the hospital Peetz felt strongly about. He was one of the original board members of Pope John Central Catholic when it opened in the fall of 1967 in Elgin.
“He was one of the founding fathers of Pope John Central Catholic School,” said Superintendent Betty Getzfred. “He was dedicated to the importance of Catholic education in the area and was committed to it.”
Getzfred said Peetz always had a quick little joke and stories about how he landed in Neligh to start his practice. His dedication was evident for as long as she knew him.
“He always wanted to make sure there was a Catholic school in the area,” Getzfred said. “And he instilled in his children the importance of the community where you live. He felt that gifts from God and should be shared with others.”
Lasting Legacy
After 45 years of practice, Peetz retired from medicine effective Jan. 1, 2001, though Green said it’s important to remember he served more than just Neligh. Although Neligh was his home, he loved small towns and enjoyed serving as a surgeon in other locations, including Creighton, Osmond, Plainview, Lynch, Atkinson, O’Neill, Bassett and Albion. His services at those hospitals totaled more than 900 procedures per year.
In 2005, the AMH Board of Trustees dedicated the surgical suite in his honor. He was presented a plaque that is still displayed in the surgery center today.
“To be honest with you, he made the hospital what it was,” Green said. “He set the bar really high, and we tried to maintain that level of excellence that he created.”
In June 2017, Peetz was on hand as AMH celebrated its 65th anniversary. Upon hearing Green credit him with building the foundation, the retired surgeon was humbled but didn’t deny his role.
“That’s probably true,” he said with a laugh. “I wanted to keep it here.”
Upon hearing of Peetz’s death, those with a connection to the doctor took to social media to share online condolences to the family.
“I’m convinced I’m here today because of Dr. Peetz,” wrote Daryl Booth of Neligh.
Mary Bauer of Elgin said not only did Peetz delivery her, but he also delivered all three of her children.
For Glenda Davis, she appreciated Peetz as a mentor and wrote, “I remember wanting to go to nursing school. Dr. Peetz let me shadow him for a day when he was doing surgery and rounding in the hospital. I so appreciated his kindness and his willingness to take me along and to answer my questions. My sympathy and prayers go out to his family!”
During his career, Peetz performed more than 1,000 c-sections and delivered more than 3,000 babies.
He is survived by his wife, Carmen; children, Susan (Delbert) Ames, Dwaine (Cathy) Peetz Jr., Forrest “Frosty” (Melanie) Peetz, Thomas (Carolyn) Peetz, Mary Candace Pelster, Kristi (Gerald) Zimmer, Stephanie (David) Scott, and Katie (Mike) Thiele; 27 grandchildren, 10 step grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren; sisters, Rose Thomas and Elaine Glanz, sister-in-law Betty Peetz; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Preceding him in death were his son, Michael (Joni) Peetz; grandson, Jesse Peetz; his parents, Frank and Bertha Peetz; brother, Burgett Peetz; sister and brother-in-law, Gloria and Eugene Bonkewicz; brothers-in-law, LaVern Thomas and Harold Glanz; as well as his first wife, Mildred Bauman.