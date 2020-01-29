Dr. Randall Pedersen of Royal, was presented the “Distinguished Service Award” by the Nebraska Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA) at the 124th Annual Convention held at the Embassy Suites in Lincoln Nebraska on January 24.
“As soon as I met him, I recognized the fact that he had a passion and respect for the profession that far exceeded that of most veterinarians,” stated Dr. Ralph Richardson, Dean and CEO Emeritus, K-State Olathe.
Dr. Pedersen received his DVM from Kansas State. He is a Life member of the Nebraska Veterinary Medical Association, the American Veterinary Medical Association and the American Association of Bovine Practitioners, as well as a long time mixed animal practitioner from Royal, Nebraska. He also has an important position as the State Fair Veterinarian which keeps him quite busy.
Dr. Pedersen has been instrumental in providing scholarship support for veterinary students through the Olson Brothers Foundation. The Olson brothers wanted to provide scholarships for Nebraska students to go to veterinary college and hopefully become excellent dairy/large animal veterinarians who would return to Nebraska and serve clients like Dr Pedersen had done for them. The first scholarships were awarded in 2005 and, to date, nearly $700,000 has been given to veterinary students at Kansas State and Iowa State Universities.
“His dedication, outstanding knowledge and drive to help veterinary students, speaks to his commitment to and passion for the veterinary profession,” stated William Reed, Financial Advisor for the Olson Brothers Foundation.
Dr. Pedersen and his wife Nancy have 3 children Janet, Karen and Bruce (who is a veterinarian practicing in Watford City, ND). He and his wife are long time members of the Cornerstone Bible Church.
