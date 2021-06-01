This summer, Antelope Memorial Hospital welcomes the addition of Dr. Josh Thoendel to its medical staff.
Originally from rural Ewing, Dr. Thoendel is a 2002 graduate of Chambers High School. He attended college at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, graduating in May 2006 with Bachelor of Science degrees in biochemistry and math and a minor in chemistry. As an undergraduate, he was active in research at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) - College of Dentistry in Lincoln for a year. He also volunteered at St. Elizabeth Medical Center and several private medical clinics.
In the fall of 2008, Dr. Thoendel began medical school at UNMC, graduating in May 2012. He completed his medical residency through UNMC’s accelerated family medicine residency program, graduating in May 2015. He became board-certified through the American Board of Family Medicine. Board certification demonstrates his exceptional expertise, skills and experience to provide quality care in Family Medicine.
Dr. Thoendel began his career as a family practice physician at Avera St. Anthony Hospital in O’Neill in July 2015, concluding his employment there in May 2021. He will officially join AMH on Monday, June 28.
“Growing up, my family and I lived on a dairy farm in rural Ewing and received our medical care from the doctors here at Antelope Memorial Hospital,” Dr. Thoendel said. “Our family had positive experiences here and now it’s very special to return to AMH and join its medical staff.”
"I feel the community of Neligh is a great place to raise a family and that we’ll fit right in," added Dr. Thoendel. "I appreciate the attributes that a small-town setting has to offer. I look forward to our family moving to Neligh and becoming involved in community activities. It feels right and like a 'good fit' to live in Neligh and practice at AMH. It’s truly an exciting time for our entire family."
As a physician at AMH, Dr. Thoendel said he intends to be very involved in maintaining the health care excellence found at AMH and being a part of the decisions to ensure that goal.
"I already feel very welcome in joining the AMH team - it’s truly exciting to be a part of something so special," he said. "Plus, I value the fact that AMH is an independent, internally managed, 'not-for-profit' organization and not part of a multi-state health system network. Networks tend to focus more on the numbers than quality care and the employees who deliver it. In contrast, there’s more of a sense of family here at AMH."
Dr. Thoendel joins AMH’s medical staff which consists of seven other providers. Dr. Roger Rudloff and Dr. Troy Dawson began their careers at AMH in May and July 1997, respectively. Patti Good, APRN, later joined AMH’s medical staff in February 1999. Other providers who joined the medical staff more recently are Ashley Niewohner, APRN (July 2016), Angela Sucha, PA-C (September 2017), Dr. Kelli Osborn (November 2018) and Amanda Wolff, APRN (January 2020). Together, they provide coverage at AMH Family Practice Clinics located in Neligh, Elgin, Tilden, Clearwater and Orchard.
Josh and his fiancé, Christine Baker, are engaged to be married on Saturday, June 12. Josh has two daughters, Joslyn (age 6) and Jillian (age 3). Christine has three sons, Dewayne (age 12), Traevon (age 11) and Elijah (age 6).
Josh’s parents, Dennis and Elaine Thoendel, reside in rural Ewing. Dennis works for an ag service in Page; Elaine works at a learning center for children with dyslexia and learning challenges. Josh has six younger brothers, Kevin, Jason, Ross, Jesse, Dominic and Brad. Josh’s hobbies include spending time with family, remodeling his new home in Neligh, gardening, cooking and (in the past) flying his airplane.
Dr. Thoendel looks forward to providing medical care for patients of all ages and obstetrical services at AMH and its clinics. For an appointment, call 402-887-5440.