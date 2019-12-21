A $25,000 donation helped the Oakdale Fire Department kick start a major capital campaign in hopes of constructing a much-needed new building.
Fire Chief Matt Wilkinson and Assistant Chief Aaron Kinnan said the donation comes at a key time as the department needs about $300,000 for the new building.
“The bottom line is this building is falling in,” Kinnan said. “We either have to add on, which isn’t feasible on a building that’s falling in, or build a new one because we have a truck sitting at his house because we can’t fit it in and another truck that barely fits.”
Kinnan, who is third-generation firefighter, contacted TransCanada for a donation but didn’t expect that large of a check.
“The pipeline is going to run through a big chunk of our fire district,” he said. “They gave us a donation for equipment a few years ago, so I wrote in and told them about our project. That’s when they sent us the $25,000.”
While the money is a big start to the project, both Kinnan and Wilkinson said it’s only the beginning of the campaign, which will depend primarily on private and in-kind donations.
“We’ve never garnered that kind of money with a donation ever,” Wilkinson said. “It helps a lot, but it won’t be enough. We need a lot more, and we really don’t want to have a bond. We don’t want to tax anyone.”
Both firefighters said they’ve heard talk about their department being absorbed by Neligh or another department, but they said that’s not an option. At nearly 75 square miles, the Oakdale district stretches so far that it would take another department 30 minutes to reach a structure fire — after leaving their barn.
“That’s too much time,” Wilkinson said. “Every person, every house, every combine matters. Oakdale needs a fire department just as much as every other community in the county.”
Wilkinson said the department has the opportunity to upgrade it’s equipment over the years but hasn’t done so due to the obstacles of the current building.
“This building is 100-plus years,” he said. “It used to be a dry goods and leather shop years ago. Now it’s falling in. We have a full fire department. We just need a better building.”
Kinnan said they hope to begin dirt work and concrete this summer and complete the project by 2021.
“We have a long ways to go, but we can get there,” he said. “This department is important to a lot of people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.