The two dogs believed to be involved in an attack Wednesday of a Neligh resident have been located, according to law enforcement.
The Antelope County Sheriff Office confirmed early Thursday afternoon that the dogs have been located and are currently impounded. Officers thanked the public for their assistance.
The breeds of the dogs have not been released.
On Wednesday, Antelope County Sheriff Bob Moore said a black dog weighing about 60 pounds and a smaller white dog with white streaks attacked an adult male around 1:40 p.m. near 4th and J Streets in Neligh. Moore said law enforcement were searching for the dogs but had not located them at that time.
Moore said he believes the dogs were seen in town several days ago as well. He said neither was wearing a collar at the time of the attack.