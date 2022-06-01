A Neligh resident was attacked by two dogs early Wednesday afternoon, and law enforcement is asking the public for assistance in locating the animals.
Antelope County Sheriff Bob Moore said a black dog weighing about 60 pounds and a smaller white dog with white streaks attacked an adult male around 1:40 p.m. near 4th and J Streets in Neligh. Moore said law enforcement has been searching for the dogs but hasn’t located them.
“We’re asking for the public’s help because although we’ve been looking for the dogs, we haven’t been able to find them,” Moore said. “The bottom line is there was an attack, and we need to get these dogs off the street before there’s another injury, especially to a child.”
Moore asked for the public to call the sheriff’s office at 402-887-4148 if the dogs are spotted — but not to approach the animals. The breeds of the animals is unknown at this time, but they were traveling together.
Moore said he believes the dogs were seen in town several days ago as well. He said neither was wearing a collar at the time of the attack.