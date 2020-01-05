Shelby Keetle learned early on that it takes a team to make the Antelope County Law Enforcement Center successful.
A former jailer turned deputy, Keetle felt that teamwork and support as she dedicated 16 weeks to the strenuous Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center. Keetle recently was among the 39 graduates from the 203rd basic training and is officially a certified deputy of Antelope County.
“I’m happy to be done but also feel so blessed and grateful,” she said. “I know I wouldn’t have been able to do it without all the support from everyone back home.”
Keetle, daughter of Steve and Stephanie Keetle of Brunswick, went on duty for the first time on February 1. She trained locally until classes began in Grand Island.
“I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for Sheriff Moore. I can’t begin to thank him enough,” she said. “I’m grateful to Sergeant (John) Shaver for always answering my phones calls no matter what time of the day. And also for my whole family for supporting me from the beginning.”
Keetle, who is a 2016 graduate of Neligh-Oakdale and a 2019 graduate of Northeast Community College, said the most challenging aspect of training were the law courses because there was so much to learn in a matter of weeks.
The most enjoyable aspect, she said, was the driving course.
“We had two driving courses —an inside and outside one. The inside one was a lot of sharp corners and backing up, which was fun because we had to pay attention, so we didn’t hit any cones,” she said. “With the outside one, we got to drive faster
on. They still had cones out so we still had to control the vehicle the best you could. It was just a lot more fun than sitting in a classroom for hours.”
Some of the other training Keetle went through was defensive tactics, firearm training and physical training. Much of the training is classroom work, including studying state statutes.
Now that training is complete, Keetle said she’s excited to be a certified deputy in the county she grew up.
“I’m excited to come back to work with a great department with great people,” she said.
