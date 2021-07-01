Bailey Boswell’s defense attorney opened the mitigating portion of her death penalty hearing on Thursday.
Todd Lancaster outlined his defense during his opening statements, claiming Boswell, 27, has a non-violent criminal background, acted under the domination of Aubrey Trail, acted under mental disturbance, was only 23 at the time of her crime and had a “relatively minor” role in Sydney Loofe’s death.
In addition, Lancaster said the three-judge panel needs to consider the affect a death sentence would have on Boswell’s family, including her 5-year-old daughter Nala. He also stressed the fact that there are no women currently on death row; therefore, there are no policies in place in how Boswell would be housed.
The defense lawyer said evidence of Boswell’s background will be entered by showing testimony videos from Boswell’s parents and grandmother. Lancaster said Boswell had a degrading college coach and an abusive boyfriend. He also intends to enter letters from past inmates in the Saline County Jail to show how generous Boswell was when others had no commissary funds. Lancaster said a psychologist will be his “clean up hitter” when he explains why Boswell was “pulled into” this lifestyle with Trail.
Assistant Attorney General Doug Warner gave a short opening statement in which he disputed Lancaster’s claim that Boswell was manipulated into a relationship with Trail.
He said while Boswell was working at a bar and restaurant, she was also searching for “sugar daddies online” — which is why Trail came to the bar where she worked.
“She was advertising that she offered sexual favors,” Warner said. “She wanted a sugar daddy and that’s what she got.”
Lancaster called Scott Frakes, director of the Department of Correctional Services, to the stand first. He questioned him about how a female on death row would be housed in prison. Frakes said a female on death row would be housed in York, but they have not set any policies on whether that inmate would have contact with other inmates, since there has never been a female sentenced to death.
After a short morning break, Lancaster called his second witness to the stand, Susan Michalski, a nurse who testified as a domestic assault and sexual assault expert. The defense attempted to use the testimony to show why Boswell was vulnerable to Trail’s lifestyle and didn’t leave.
The hearing is scheduled to go through Friday and sentencing will be set at a later date.
