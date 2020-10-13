After a morning break on Tuesday, the lead defense attorney in the Bailey Boswell trial asked Judge Vicky Johnson to dismiss all of the charges against her.
Todd Lancaster moved for a directed verdict, claiming that the state didn't prove Boswell's involvement in the murder of Sydney Loofe.
Judge Johnson overruled his motion and the jury was brought back into the courtroom.
Once the jury was seated, Lancaster told the judge that "the defense rests its case." No witnesses were called on behalf of Boswell.
The state rested its case before Tuesday's morning break after calling more than 40 witnesses over the course of two weeks.
Closing arguments were up next. Judge Johnson asked the jury when they would like to receive the case, giving them the option of Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday morning. The jury replied Wednesday morning.
Once the jury begins deliberations, they will be sequestered and can work as long as needed, the judge said.