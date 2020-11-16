After more than 25 years in administration, Summerland Superintendent Dale Martin will formerly submit his resignation to the board next week.
The special meeting was announced today and will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at Ewing.
“It’s been an honor to be a part of this consolidation and to be the first superintendent at Summerland,” Martin told the Antelope County News. “I appreciate the opportunity to have been part of the district.”
Admitting that the announcement today may have “came from left field,” Martin said the timing is right for him to step aside and retire from Summerland.
