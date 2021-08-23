Central Valley Ag Cooperative (CVA) has partnered with Land O’ Lakes Inc. and their Land O’ Lakes Foundation Member Co-op Match Program to provide $2,500 to the Neligh-Oakdale Booster Club to be used towards construction of a new concession stand for the football/track facility.
“CVA is proud to partner with Land O’ Lakes to help the Neligh-Oakdale Booster club with their new concession stand project,” said Jason Krebs, Field Sales Agronomist for CVA. “This is a worthwhile project that will help support Neligh-Oakdale athletics and the surrounding community for many years to come.”
Construction of the new concession stand is planned for spring of 2022.