Crystal Smith, RN and supervisor, was named the 2021 Caring Kind Award Winner of Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh. She was recently recognized for the award during National Hospital Week.
Each year, the Nebraska Hospital Association honors employees from hospitals across the state as “Caring Kind” employees. The honored employee must exemplify the spirit of someone who gives that “something special” to others.
Crystal was nominated and selected by her fellow AMH employees to win this prestigious award. Her nominations reflected the many positive qualities she brings to work each day. She has been employed at AMH for almost 10 years as a registered nurse, working on the floor. In 2017, she began serving as a supervisor.
Crystal’s nomination describes her as being an exceptional nurse and awesome supervisor! She has a calming disposition which is a great quality to have during a crisis situation. She is professional and compassionate with the patients and works well with everyone. Plus, she is continuously working on projects to improve our care. AMH is very blessed to have such a wonderful person working for them!
“I feel truly blessed and honored to be chosen for this special award,” Smith said. “I work with very outstanding people who all reflect ‘heartfelt kindness’ for others. It is a privilege to work with them – as they are all supportive of one another and work well together in caring for our patients. I’m very proud to be a part of our AMH family – it’s a very special place here."
Crystal and her husband, Justin, and sons, Damian and Tristan, reside in rural Meadow Grove. They are members of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. Justin is employed by Beckenhauer Construction in Norfolk. Damian (age 18) recently graduated from Elkhorn Valley High School in Tilden and plans to attend Northeast Community College in Norfolk next fall, majoring in electromechanical technology. Tristan (age 16) will be a junior at EVHS next fall and enjoys cross country, wrestling, track and baseball. Crystal’s hobbies include spending time with family and friends, camping and gardening.
On Friday, October 22, the Nebraska Hospital Association will host an award presentation at the Embassy Suites Conference Center in LaVista honoring Crystal and other “Caring Kind Award” recipients in Nebraska.