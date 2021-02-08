A Summerland sophomore earned first place in the District IV FFA Livestock Judging Contest recently.
Levi Cronk led the Summerland FFA Chapter with a first place overall finish in the junior division. The contest was held at Northeast Community College last week.
Out of the 15 members that competed, eight members came away earning ribbons, with sophomore member Cronk earning first in the junior division. Also earning ribbons in the junior division were Trevor Thomson and Jesse Thiele, both receiving reds. There were 120 contestants competing in this division.
In the senior division, ribbon earners were Cassidy Bearinger with a blue and Kaci Wickersham, Dillon Moser, Taelyn Swtizer and Morgan Erhardt with reds. There were 102 contestants competing in this division.
The junior team earned 8th place and a blue ribbon out of 17 teams. The senior team earned 9th place and a red ribbon, also out of 17 teams.
Also competing for the Summerland FFA Chapter were Madison Melcher, Kylie Hewett, Kelton Bruhn, Ashley Melcher, Cody Wickersham and Jaykwon Petite.
Senior Division (17 teams, 102 individuals)
9th place team, red ribbon
Cassidy Bearinger, 24th, blue ribbon
Kaci Wickersham, 31st, red ribbon
Dillon Moser, 39th, red ribbon
Taelyn Switzer, 53rd, red ribbon
Morgan Erhardt, 59th, red ribbon
Also competing: Madison Melcher and Kylie Hewett
Junior Division (17 teams, 120 individuals)
8th place team, blue ribbon
Levi Cronk, 1st place, purple ribbon
Trevor Thomson, 49th place, red ribbon
Jesse Thiele, 64th place, red ribbon
Also competing: Kelton Bruhn, Ashley Melcher, Cody Wickersham and Jaykwon Petite