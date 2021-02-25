Fresh ideas are blooming inside the Neligh Flower Shop as owner Traci Jacobsen continues to find creative ways to introduce new customers to her downtown Neligh store.
Jacobsen said besides fun promotions with items hidden in her store and discounts for those who ordered Valentine’s Day flowers early, she’s finding ways to reward her loyal customers while also introducing the Neligh Flower Shop to new people.
“As we try new promotions and launch new products, we’re constantly meeting new customers and seeing new faces walk through our doors,” Jacobsen said. “It’s been fun to offer new things and to see new people find our store.”
With a variety of custom gifts, a new line of fun greeting cards and more silk arrangements, Jacobsen said she’s open to suggestions as she looks for the latest trends in home decor and gift items.
An unexpected surprise for Jacobsen has been the number of weddings she has booked for 2020, which is an area she hasn’t marketed but is excited to tackle.
“Most of the weddings have come from people who liked our quality of flowers and arrangements from other events,” she said. “We have received many incredible compliments from people who are now asking us to decorate for their weddings.”
Jacobsen admitted she’s trying to not over commit to weddings because she has so many other events planned since she’s the only flower shop in Antelope County. Still, she said it’s exciting to see her business grow so much in just her second year.
“It’s been busy between flowers and gifts, and that’s exciting as a small business owner,” she said. “I really appreciate our loyal customers, as well as our new ones who recently found us. We’re all working really hard to offer the best product possible.”