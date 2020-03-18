As of Thursday, the Antelope County Courthouse will be open by appointment as officials comply with the state mandated limit of 10 people per room due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
During a special meeting at the courthouse on Wednesday afternoon, commissioners discussed ways follow the social distancing rules in an attempt to keep employees and the pubic safe.
Following the direction of several other Nebraska counties, courthouse doors will be locked and phone numbers will be placed on the doors for stakeholders to call the office they need to utilize. The main entry will be the double doors on the south side of the building. Employees will park on the streets to allow the parking lot to be utilized by county stakeholders.
Stakeholders are encouraged to call ahead and make appointments with officials, though walk-ins will be served as soon as less than 10 people (excluding county staff) are inside the courthouse.
The public is encouraged to use the county website (https://antelopecounty.nebraska.gov/) for as much business as possible and to ask questions by phone when possible. Officials told commissioners they understand some business must be completed face to face, and they are willing to do so.
"We want to keep the courthouse open," Clerk Lisa Payne told commissioners.
County officials expressed concern at the meeting with how to monitor the number of people in the courthouse. Earlier in the day, a bus brought 27 individuals from another county to utilize the DMV. Although only one person met with the DMV at a time, the rest of the people filled the halls.
To contact county offices:
Clerk: (402) 887-4410 clerk@antelopecounty.org
Treasurer: (402) 887-4247 treasurer@antelopecounty.org
Assessor: (402) 887-4515 assessor@antelopecounty.org
Attorney: (402) 887-5151 attorney@antelopecounty.org
Veterans Services: (402) 887-4936 veterans@antelopecounty.org
District court: (402) 887-4508 judy.cole@nebraska.gov
County court: 402-887-4650 linda.mitchell@nebraska.gov
Zoning: (402) 887-4248 zoning@antelopecounty.org
Weed: (402) 887-4659 antweed@frontiernet.net
Sheriff: (402) 887-4148 dispatch@antelopecounty.org