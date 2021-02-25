When the doors locked, more than just the name changed inside The Tilden Bank.
The transition to Cornerstone Bank took hours and a team effort that resulted in even busier the next day as customers made the glass door look more like a revolving door in Tilden as they ventured in to say hello and to see for themselves that the familiar faces remain.
Effective Thursday, Jan. 7, The Tilden Bank was merged into Cornerstone Bank with its three locations — Tilden, Clearwater and Creighton.
“It’s been a very busy day — busier than most,” said Gary Gunderson, who now serves as vice president and manager of the Tilden branch. “We are excited to become a part of the Cornerstone family, and feel this merger will benefit our customers. Cornerstone has a reputation for community focused banking and will provide additional financial services such as farm management, trust and investment services to name a few.”
Inside the Tilden location, which has long served as the home office, North Region President Mark Jones took time to meet his new customers while working with the long-time staff.
“We’re happy to be here,” Jones said. “The community and staff have been wonderful throughout this transition.”
The sale was first announced in January 2020, stating that as of Sept. 30, 2019, the Tilden Bank had assets of $84 million with deposits of $73 million and total loans of $60 million.
The sale was bittersweet for Rudy Dittrich, who served on the Board of Directors for 42 years. Through Tilden Bancshares, Inc. holding company, Dittrich and six others purchased the bank from the Busskohl family in 1995 with Dittrich as the majority owner at 51 percent.
“We sold it to a great bank. We’ll be in good shape in Tilden,” said Dittrich.
“The Tilden Bank is known for treating their customers like family, and as a family owned bank, Cornerstone is committed to do the same,” said Kris Holoch, President and CEO of Cornerstone Bank.
“Cornerstone Bank is pleased to have the opportunity to expand into Tilden, Clearwater and Creighton, and grow our banking operation in this region,” stated Kelly Holthus, Chairman of the Board of Cornerstone Bank. “Cornerstone is committed to serving the smaller communities in the state, and this expansion fits well into our business plan.”
Cornerstone now has 46 banking branches.