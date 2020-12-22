The Tilden-Meadow Grove Community Foundation Fund recently received a generous donation from an unusual source. The League of Nebraska Municipalities sent a $1,000 check that was the result of the designation of State Senator Elect Mike Flood's speaker's honorarium to the TMG Foundation.
Soon to be Senator Flood, who was formerly the speaker of the NE Legislature, gave the unexpected donation in a rare way. Before agreeing to present at the League of Nebraska Municipalities Annual Conference, Flood requested that his $1,000 honorarium be directed to the Tilden-Meadow Grove Community Foundation.
The letter from the League that accompanied the donation states, "Other than Tom Osborne, who donates his speaking fees to TeamMates, we have never had a presenter donate his or her check".
John Dittrich, a TMG Foundation board member and former chair, states," Mike has reached out numerous times to the TMG Foundation, the city council and village board, Elkhorn Valley Schools and others to promote and gain feedback on northeast Nebraska being able to grow together. It is clear to me that he is intent on benefiting small towns such as ours. The fact that he donated in this manner to our community is a signal to me that he is confident that our community and its leaders have great potential for progress. Indeed, he has stated as much numerous times in forums I have attended."