An Antelope County Commissioner entered a plea to an amended misdemeanor charge in county court on Wednesday afternoon.
Eli Jacob of Clearwater pleaded no contest to official misconduct, a class II misdemeanor. His original charge was theft by unlawful taking, also a class II misdemeanor.
Special Prosecutor Joe Smith said the charge stems from a January 2019 incident when a propane heater had been replaced at one of the county shops and the old one was taken to Jacob's own personal shop. Jacob's attorney, Jason Doele, said the old heater was not installed, and it wasn't even known if it worked.
Smith said its salvage value was at least $50 and the item has since been returned.
Judge Donna Farrell Taylor accepted Jacob's no contest plea and set his sentencing for April 1.
