Pinnacle Bank and financial institutions nationwide have been notified by the Federal Reserve that they are limiting the amount of coin available, according to a press release.
"This move is to address the coin supply chain issues caused by COVID-19 and presents a unique challenge for us to address," a Pinnacle representative stated.
A combination of business closures, lack of change being deposited at banks and decreased production at the U.S. Mint has resulted in a shortage of coins in circulation.
"We are closely monitoring this situation and remain in constant contact with the Federal Reserve," the release said.
In the meantime, Pinnacle encourages customers to deposit or cash in their extra change.
"This will help bring more coin into circulation and help remedy the situation until more coin can be minted. We appreciate your business and your help in addressing this challenge. Thank you in advance for bringing in your spare change."