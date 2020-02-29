As Gary Davis stood with his former wrestlers Friday afternoon for a photo, no one had to tell the long-time Neligh-Oakdale coach to smile. Surrounded by men who have followed in the footsteps of their mentor, Davis was almost bursting with pride — Warrior pride.
“These are all great men,” Davis said from beside Mat 4 at the CHI Center in Omaha. “I think they learned toughness and respect.”
Neligh-Oakdale sent seven wrestlers to the state tournament, but there were many more former Warrior wrestlers down on the floor for a different reason. Nine different former Neligh-Oakdale wrestlers who competed under Davis were on the floor coaching their own state qualifiers.
Justin Grey coaches for the Norfolk Public Panthers, Brett Arehart, Scott Kester, and Trent Hoefer all coach Neligh-Oakdale, Tyler Legate and Ricky Lewis coach the Pierce Bluejays, Colby Legate coaches the Madison Dragons, Jason Hoefer coaches the Columbus Discoverers, and Brandon Timm coaches at Aurora.
All nine coaches picked up state medalists over the weekend and credited their coaching techniques to Davis, perhaps none more than Grey, who has long shared a close bond after Davis recognized Grey didn’t have a father in his life.
“Not many people know this, but I chose to be a coach and a teacher because of Coach Davis,” said Grey. “I really didn’t know what I
I was going to do with my life at that point and time and I remember him leaning back on the stage in the gym and and saying ‘Look what I get to do everyday” with his hands out wide. I have always wanted to be like him and have an impact on people.”
The coaches said Davis has always had some of the most conditioned wrestlers each and every year, which is because he always wanted his wrestlers to be tough. Pierce head coach Tyler Legate, who won a state title under Davis, said that is one of the biggest things that he wanted to keep going, but to also be a respectful coach.
“Toughness. Coach Davis always taught us how to be tough,” said Legate. “He always taught us to be a respectful mentor to the kids because that’s what he was to me.”
Ricky Lewis, who is an assistant coach at Pierce, said that his strategy of attacking came right from Davis.
“ At least for my strategy, it was always attack,” Lewis said. “Be in better shape than the person that you’re wrestling and attack. That’s what I always try to implement because Coach always did that to me.”
As a coach in a grueling sport, great relationships are often gained.
“I always looked to him as a second dad,” said Legate. “He would do anything for me, and I would do anything for my guys too.”
Davis has been the head coach at Neligh-Oakdale for the past 26 years and has led them to multiple top ten finishes at the state tournament. This year was no different with the Warriors finishing in third place in class D and claiming two third place medals and a state runner-up.
“He’s a very humble man, you know he never likes to be in the spotlight,” said Grey. “He always makes it about you and is always there for you through thick and thin. He never judged you and I think that is so important to build anyone up is to not look at where they are now, but where they can be and to believe in them.”
Grey said his coaching style comes straight from Davis because he was taught to never give up.
“Be a good person,” Grey said. “Treat kids correctly, treat them like they are meaningful to you and to never give up on a kid because you never know what they can do.”