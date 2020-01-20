A Clearwater woman recently got some great news to cure the wintertime blues.
Roxanne Bergman of Clearwater won the top prize of $200,000 playing Royal Riches, a scratch game from Nebraska Lottery.
"Roxanne said she'll be paying off her vehicle and living off the rest of her winnings," lottery officials reported.
