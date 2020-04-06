Clearwater teacher and coach Scott Leisy succumbed to cancer on Sunday evening, according to the school.
The family posted to its Scott's Squad Facebook page on April 2, "Though we don't know exactly why, Scott has declined quickly this week. There's lots more details, but the end result is the same. He has decided to enter hospice care. We are at the ranch, trying to stay ahead of the pain & discomfort. He's in & out, but is feeling the love from everyone who has reached out today. We really do have an awesome squad & love you all."
The Clearwater school already started crisis Zoom meetings to help students through this time.
According to the Summerland Bobcats, "Mr. Leisy is a teacher at Clearwater and Assistant Girls Basketball Coach, his wife Mary is also a teacher in Clearwater. Two of their three children are also students at Clearwater. Hayden is in 2nd grade and Baylor is in kindergarten. Clearwater School has Crisis Zoom Meetings that will be open today from 8:30 am until 6:00 pm. If you would like to join, please feel free to contact Clearwater School for the Zoom Link if you would like to talk with someone. If you see that your child is upset or having trouble dealing with this, please contact a Clearwater school staff member, the Clearwater school office at 402-485-2505 or your local school office."
On Saturday evening, a convoy of more than 250 cars drove by the family ranch near Atkinson to show support for the family.