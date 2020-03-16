The North Central District Health Department has shared information with all area superintendents expressing their recommendation that we close down for a minimum of two weeks as an ESU 8 region.
Therefore, Nebraska Unified District #1 schools will be closed beginning Tuesday, March 17 through Monday, March 30. We will reevaluate the situation at that time.
In addition, all NSAA activity practices have been suspended until Monday, March 30, and NSAA activity competitions have been suspended until Thursday, April 2. These suspensions may be extended should conditions warrant.
In conjunction with this, all local school events and activities will also be suspended or cancelled during this time. School officials will be meeting to discuss plans for optional student enrichment activities as well as the possibility of providing student lunches for those interested during this closure.
We will provide updated information on our school website as it becomes available.