Clearwater Market in its doors Tuesday and plans to reopen on Wednesday.
Store owners issued the following statement,
"As you may or may not know, a customer has tested positive for COVID-19 and has shopped at the Clearwater Market (low risk). We have been in contact with the North Central Health Dept and because this exposure is low risk, there is minimal exposure to the public. We have been taking extra steps to sanitize and clean in the store (shopping carts, door handles, cooler handles) very frequently for the safety of our customers as well as the employees. Employees are self monitoring for any symptoms."
"For today - WE WILL BE CLOSED TODAY TO CLEAN AND SANITIZE THE STORE. If you’ll need something today, we can offer curb side delivery today. We will resume normal hours Wednesday."
"As mentioned before, we have curb side delivery available, if you are sick please do no come in the store, wash or sanitize your hands regularly, one per family, and we ask that you do not bring your children in the store. Thank you for your cooperation."