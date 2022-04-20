A Clearwater man was killed Wednesday morning in an accident south of Page, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
A Caterpillar backhoe driven by 51-year-old John Larson of Valley was southbound on State Highway 45A Spur, which is 1.5 miles south of Page, when it attempted to turn east. During this turn, the backhoe collided by a northbound Chevy Silverado driven by Addison Woodard of Clearwater. The accident happened around 9:40 a.m.
The NSP said Woodard was pronounced dead at the scene. Larson was transported to Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill with minor injuries.
The section of 45A spur was closed in both directions for nearly 5 hours during reconstruction of the accident.
The accident remains under investigation by the NSP.
Family of the victim have been notified.