Clearwater hosted their annual Memorial Day Program on Monday morning where they had both a wreath ceremony at the bridge north of town and a memorial day program at the Clearwater Cemetery.
The programs had the Summerland at Clearwater site band play, live songs and prayers.
The Clearwater American Legion also presented the flag and played Taps during the ceremony.
Please click the link for more pictures! http://antelopecountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2279818&CategoryID=87780