Clearwater sign

Clearwater has been awarded a $5,000 grant to build a small, private room in the Clearwater Public Library to be used for telehealth, mental health counseling and video calls for individuals and families that do not have access to technology or broadband services.

The Clearwater Chamber of Commerce was notified Thursday that the organization was one of 31 grant recipients from the Foundation for Rural Service (FRS), the philanthropic arm of NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association.

