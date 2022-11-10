Clearwater has been awarded a $5,000 grant to build a small, private room in the Clearwater Public Library to be used for telehealth, mental health counseling and video calls for individuals and families that do not have access to technology or broadband services.
The Clearwater Chamber of Commerce was notified Thursday that the organization was one of 31 grant recipients from the Foundation for Rural Service (FRS), the philanthropic arm of NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association.
FRS, with NTCA members, gave out more than $142,000 in grants to support a broad range of community projects across rural America – from providing new equipment to local students, expanding digital inclusion initiatives, creating telehealth spaces, supporting public safety, and more.
Clearwater’s grant is in partnership with Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company and was made possible by the Virtual Living Room program, sponsored by CoBank.
“The community grant program is particularly exciting because FRS multiplies the support NTCA members are already providing in their communities resulting in a larger impact for local schools and nonprofit organizations,” said Pam Becker, Executive Director of FRS. She continued, “In addition to contributions from this year’s 24 partnering NTCA companies, we are also grateful for extra support from Farm Credit East, CoBank and its funding of the Virtual Living Room program, Womble Bond Dickinson, and the Carri Bennet Rural Economic Development Grant Fund.”