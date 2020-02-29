Insurance 356 Neligh opened its doors at 419 Main Street last November.
Owned by Jay Knobbe of Norfolk, Christy Johnson, CLTC insurance agent, is overseeing the Neligh location.
Johnson said she offers Medicare support, long term care and alternatives, among other services that help the senior market transition into retirement easier.
“I’m passionate about helping people find the right products for them, especially in the Medicare world. This is a local agency that is here to help you with all of your questions and keep you up to date of all changes coming down the pike,” she said.
Johnson was awarded a professional degree in the field of long-term care, Certified in Long-Term Care (CLTC) last hear. The program is independent of the insurance industry and focuses on providing financial service professionals the tools needed to meet their client’s long-term care needs.
Johnson said what sets Insurance 365 apart from other insurance agencies is having a local representative who cares about their clients and family.
“I will give you that personal touch and nothing is too small for me to help you with,” she said.
With owner Jay Knobbe being in the insurance business for 25 years, Johnson said she has multiple experts to help with the complex cases.
“No question is too small,” she said. “This can be very complicated, so I’m here to help. We will assist from getting you signed up with social security to helping you make the best choices for your situation.”
She added, “It is my responsibility to help people understand the emotional, physical and financial consequences associated with providing or paying for care over an extended period of time. It is essential they have this information so they can take action to protect those they love while they have options. I am committed to helping my clients create an appropriate plan to meet their specific needs,” said Johnson.
Insurance 365 is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and by appointment on the weekends.