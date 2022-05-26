An area athlete is one of three Wayne State College women who has qualified for the NCAA Division II Women’s Outdoor National Track and Field Championships May 26-28 in Allendale, Michigan.
Junior Brooklynn Chipps, from Elgin (Clearwater High School), is a national qualifier in the hammer throw.
Chipps ranks fourth in NCAA Division II in the hammer throw after a top mark of 197’ 11” at the South Dakota Challenge April 21. It’s her first time as a national outdoor qualifier after she made the NCAA Indoor Nationals in March in the weight throw.
Chipps will compete in the hammer throw at nationals on Thursday, May 26 at 2:30 p.m.