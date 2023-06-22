Dozens of cattle are on the loose in the Neligh area early Thursday morning after two semis were involved in an accident, which led to a secondary accident south of the scene.
According to Neligh Police Chief Logan Lawson, a semi traveling south on Highway 14 struck an eastbound semi on Highway 275 around 1 a.m. The southbound semi, which Lawson said was carrying approximately 104 head of cattle, slid south onto its side after impact.
When stopped, the semi rested at the intersection of 10th Street and Highway 14, one block south of where the highways intersect. The top of the semi ripped open, leading to cattle running from the trailer.
No structures were impacted by the accident.
Lawson said one person was transported from the scene while a second person was transported in a secondary accident. Neligh-Oakdale Jaws of Life was used to extricate the driver of the southbound semi, who was transported to Antelope Memorial Hospital.
Assistant Chief Dave Jacobsen of the Neligh Volunteer Fire Department asked that motorists be aware of possible cattle on the highways, including south of Neligh on Highway 14 and west on Highway 275. Anyone who sees cattle wandering in the area is asked to call law enforcement.
Neligh Fire, along with assistance from local individuals, rounded up the cattle they could locate. Those still on the truck were hauled away from the scene. It’s unknown at this time how many cattle perished due to the accident.
More details will be released about the accident later Thursday. As of 4 a.m., Highway 14 remained closed south of Highway 275.
A three-person fatality accident occurred at the same intersection with another southbound semi in 2021. In 2020, a similar incident happened on Highway 275 when a semi hauling cattle tipped near Lucky Joe's Liquor. There were no fatalities in that accident.
Responding to the scene Thursday morning were the Neligh Police Department, Antelope County Sheriff’s Department, Neligh Fire, Neligh Rescue, Neligh-Oakdale Jaws of Life and the Nebraska State Patrol.