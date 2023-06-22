Neligh Cattle Truck
Dozens of cattle are on the loose in the Neligh area early Thursday morning after two semis were involved in an accident, which led to a secondary accident south of the scene.

According to Neligh Police Chief Logan Lawson, a semi traveling south on Highway 14 struck an eastbound semi on Highway 275 around 1 a.m. The southbound semi, which Lawson said was carrying approximately 104 head of cattle, slid south onto its side after impact. 

Neligh Cattle Accident
Neligh Cattle Accident 2
