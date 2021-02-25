It’s hard to stay positive when the wind chill drops to around 40 degrees below zero, but Carquest of Neligh charged ahead through the cold as one of the few locations in the Midwest that never once ran out of batteries.
“We were selling 20 batteries a day during that cold spell,” said manager Cory Coover. “As soon as we sold a battery, we had another one ordered. There are stores and even warehouses today that still don’t have batteries. But we have them in stock.”
Coover said the Neligh location became a revolving door for customers needing batteries immediately.
“We always sell a lot of batteries, but we’ve never had demand like this because the batteries were frozen,” he said. “They could be good when they thaw, but they might not. You don’t know if they break the lead plates. When they freeze, it expands, so if it breaks the plate, the battery is junk because of the broken cell.”
Coover said the last year has been one the store’s best on record because of a short supply of vehicles. As dealerships struggle for inventory, the demand has increased from repair shops for parts as customers are forced to fix what they have rather than trade off their vehicles.
“We are selling so many engines and motors right now because people are fixing them instead of buying a different vehicle,” Cover said. “The market is crazy right now. Used vehicle prices are so high and there are less vehicles on the market. Shops are busy with engines because people are fixing their vehicles.”
Coover said Carquet of Neligh is in the midst of inventory changes as they take a closer look at not only popular items in Neligh, but also at what items are big sellers in other locations.
“We want to have the items in stock that our customers want and need,” Coover said. “So we’re going through all of our inventory and seeing what change we can make to better meet the needs of our customers.”