With spring just around the corner, a new venture has sprouted beneath the sprinklers of Two Rivers Irrigation and Carquest of Neligh.
In mid- to late-April, owner Cody Frank will be opening a second location — Carquest of Albion, which will be managed by Turee Benson.
“Albion is a really progressive town and very similar to Neligh,” Frank said on Monday. “We know the demographics of Neligh and have done well here. Albion is similar, and the people shop locally. It’s been proven that if the facilities are there, people will shop local.”
Frank said his Albion location will only be for Carquest — not Two Rivers Irrigation — and will feature a similar storefront and daily delivery route to what is currently offered in Neligh. The 7,400-square foot building in Albion will be at 345 W. Church Street. Frank said he is seeking applicants immediately to fill two positions, possibly full-time.
“This is something we’ve talked about for a couple of years and got a little more serious about last fall,” Frank said. “We feel like we have the right guy to manage a new location. We have a lot of confidence in him and what he can do, and that’s been key in making the move now.”
Turee, who has worked at Carquest of Neligh since the spring of 2017, will help move into the new location at the end of March with plans to open the doors a couple of weeks later.
Frank said Carquest of Albion will not only offer vehicle parts and accessories, but it will also focus on the ag electrical market with parts, filters, custom hydraulic hoses, motors, cords, wires, brakes, pipe fittings, etc. With customer service at the forefront, the location will also offer free scanner diagnostics for customers.
“Carquest is one of the largest automotive parts dealers in the country,” Frank said. “They have a great inventory of parts with top quality. They are great to work with, so this is a great opportunity to take Carquest into a community like Albion and still be able to fully serve our customers in Neligh. We just see this as a great opportunity to grow as a business and help multiple communities.”
Also like the Neligh location, Frank said Carquest of Albion will feature daily delivery in a 20- to 30-mile radius of the store, including the communities of Petersburg, Newman Grove, Lindsay, St. Edward and Cedar Rapids.