For almost 100 years, the Carhart Lumber company has served the county communities as the go-to home improvement, renovation and building store.
Its multiple products and services has helped the company thrive and continue to provide the services needed for any home project for nearly a century, and the local business has no signs of stopping.
“We offer floor covering and Van Jacobsen does an excellent job. We offer several different kinds of cabinets, paint, hardware and our biggest service is if you want to build a house, we can provide everything you need in that house. We can go out and find the workers you want. We do the total package,” said Neligh manager Jeff Hixson.
With two stores located in Tilden and Neligh, Carhart has been Antelope County’s one-stop shop for any home project, big or small. Their stellar service and multitude of products has helped with Carhart’s longevity as a local staple.
“The customer doesn’t have to contact anyone. They come in here, spend a couple of hours in here and determine what they want inside the house and design the house. They get to sit back and watch it get built. I think it’s probably our best service,” Hixon said.