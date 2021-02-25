Carhart Lumber in Neligh is celebrating 100 years in business as a fourth-generation owned and operated company.
Jeff Hixson, manager of the Neligh location, said, “We are your one stop shop. We can pretty much do it all.”
Joining Hixon in Neligh are several employees who have valuable experience in the business, including Tiffany Stelling, who is the interior designer at the Neligh branch. She assists customers with kitchen cabinetry, countertops, paint colors and is great at choosing patterns and design elements that complement each other.
Van Jacobsen is the flooring manager in Neligh, offering more than 50 years of flooring expertise and guidance for customers. Carhart Lumber offers nationally recognized brands and professional measurements and installation, making the flooring process easier for customers at Carhart.
Hixon said all 10 of Carhart Lumber’s locations are committed to continually improving their products and services for their customers. He said Carhart isn’t a traditional “lumberyard: anymore and has transformed into a complete home design center.
Scott and Brenda Carhart own all of the Carhart Lumber locations, which are in Wayne, Norfolk, Hartington, Bloomfield, Tilden, Neligh, O’Neill, Burwell and North Platte. They also own Carhart Kitchen & Bath in Pierce and recently added divisions of Carhart Interior Designs and Carhart Insulation.
Hixon said every employee at Carhart Lumber has been crucial to the success of the company. Every customer has been important.
“From all of us at Carhart Lumber, thank you for the last 100 years, and we are excited to serve you for many years to come,” he said.