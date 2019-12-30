A list of cancellations and postponements for Monday, Dec. 30.
Elkhorn Valley Holiday Tournament: Championship matches with Battle Creek boys and girls taking on Norfolk Catholic will played on Monday starting at 5:00 pm. Consolation games will be Tuesday starting at 1:00 pm. Elkhorn Valley girls will play Stuart, followed by boys.
Summerland Holiday Tournament: Consolation games will be played Tuesday at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Championship games will be played at 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. The Summerland boys will play North Central at 12:30 p.m. while the Summerland girls will play CWC at 2 p.m.
To report a cancellation, please email news@myantelopecountynews.com, send us a Facebook message or call 402-887-4000.
